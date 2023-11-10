 Skip to content

Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game update for 10 November 2023

Update Notes for Nov 10

Update Notes for Nov 10

  • Fixed collision issues in the pit when trying to reach the judge at high frame rates.
  • Fixed character "flying" at Jia event when doing it with a full party.
  • Mathias has +1 CON from the new Gifted feat.
  • Adjusted Gifted on NPCs.
  • Fix to map being blocked after failing the justice mission.
  • Implemented cursor and cursor info scaling on higher resolutions.
  • Fixed an exploit where one could get endless skill points in the Character Creation.
  • Minor UI fixes.

