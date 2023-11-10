Redid backpack

A big change many people have suggested on our discord server. The backpack has been replaced with a better model and a new system for storing/receiving items. Instead of having six slots, you can now store an infinite number of things in there free-form. This is inspired by Into The Radius and Ghosts of Tabor. If you've played either, you know what I mean.

Added level 36

A sprawling airport with two concourses and many exits. There are shops, gates, back areas, kitchens, lounges, restaurants, and tons of other explorable areas. You start in concourse A where everthing is eerily clean, and you can explore there and find loot. In concourse A, there are around 10 gates and no entities. Then, you can make the journey to concourse B which is crumbling and delapitated. There are entities in concourse B, and a similar amount of explorable area to concourse A.

Items now persist in hands

If you're taking items from level to level, items will now persist that are in your hands. Pretty simple change.

Educated about backpack in tutorial

Added some tutorial text showing how to enable the backpack and where it is placed on your back once enabled.

Added an exit to the level creator

The "Level Creator" map in the Devrooms didn't have a conventional exit, so I added one. It leads to level 15 as of now.

Added gun cases

These cases are now scattered around and replace actual weapons. They contain a gun and some ammunition. They are openable and now have a small space in the tutorial for them.

Added item cases

These cases are scattered around levels of the backrooms and contain various items. Some cases include money, some include ammunition, some include other things.

Redid ambient noises

The ambient noises that would randomly jumpscare you (while seeming to scare the daylights out of players) needed a rework. So, now they are much more subtle and build a sense of unease instead of a jumpscare.

Added Beretta M9 pistol

A solid 15-round 9mm pistol. Now I wonder which is better out of the five pistols? This gun was suggested by Chaze on discord.

Added cinder block rubble in some places

In level 2 especially, there are now patches of rubble made up of cinder blocks to add to the dismal mood.

Added more exposed rebar

Also mostly in level 2, there is some more exposed rebar in various areas of the halls.