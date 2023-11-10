Power spikes create key milestones juust before round showdowns (with good farm)

Share · View all patches · Build 12672649 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 16:52:03 UTC by Wendy

This patch tweaks the cash and XP rates to make farming more meaningful, and adds key milestones to aim for just before the rounds 1, 2 and 3 showdowns.

Firstly, we all earn a lot more cash and XP. Tier 2 and tier 3 weapons are also $5000 cheaper, so we'll all be more powerful by the final showdown.

Also, skills now level up at fixed, predictable levels. We get new skills at levels 1/2/5/8/11/14. If you farm well, you can reach level 5 just before the round 1 showdown. This is important because level 5 now always gives you a LEGENDARY boosted skill, which starts at level 4 and can reach a super OP level 7. Levels 8, 11 and 14 will give everyone EPIC or RARE skills, which also give bonus points and provide key milestones right before the round 2 and 3 showdowns.

Enjoy!

bencelot

[SKILL DRAFT CHANGES]

We now always see brand new skills at levels 1 and 2. Then 3 and 4 upgrade them. Then we get boosted skills on level 5/8/11/14/17.

Normal skills can now go up to level 4 instead of level 3.

Boosted skills now come in 3 rarites: Rare, Epic and Legendary.

Legendary skills always appear at level 5. They start at level 4 and go up to level 7.

Epic skills can appear at levels 8, 11, 14 and 17. They start at level 3 and go up to level 6.

Rare skills also appear at levels 8, 11, 14 and 17. They start at level 2 and go up to level 5.

[ECONOMY CHANGES]

Getting 5 streak points now gives you a flat +500xp, instead of a free level up.

The Kill Reward now gains xp and cash 33% faster.

Supply Drops give an extra +100xp, +$1000 and +3% weapon damage.

Cops give 11/12/13/14/15xp based on your wanted level instead of a flat 10.

Tier2 weapons cost $5000 instead of $10,000 (but are still only available on round 2)

Superweapons cost $15k instead of $25k ($10k instead of $15k to upgrade from your tier 2 gun)

[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]

Cops have 50 instead of 40hp health and do 100% instead of 80% damage.

3 supply drops instead of 1 spawn at the start of a BR match

Supply drops gain armor for each player nearby, shown by an expanding health bar.

Civilians now eject from cars faster, immediately as soon as it starts flaming

Shotguns now deal more damage but have worse range and spread

[GENERAL CHANGES]

Updated the default control scheme a bit (for new players). Interacting with HUD is now CTRL, placing chems is now C, slashing knife is now middle mouse

All players, now including F2P people, will show off their account level when they win a round

Your Streak point progress is shown below your health bar.

[SKILL BUFFS]

-Radiate cooldown is now 18/17/16/15/14/13/12 instead of fixed at 16s. It does +5 impact damage per level and the radius is 10% larger

-Beefcake doesn't increase your hitbox size as much (lvl 7 is +20% instead of +40%)

-Falling Inferno now additionally increases your molotov duration by 1 to 7s

-Critical Rage chance now ranges from 140 to 380% instead of 133 to 333%

-Illicit Income values are halved, but it now increases your XP earned as well

-Shrapnel chance of free nade now ranges from 50% to 350% instead of 40% to 280%

-Armed Robbery chance of big XP ranges from 25 to 175% instead of 20 to 140%

-Medical supplies healing ranges from 10 to 40 instead of 5 to 35 per loot

-Hypnotic Army range increased by 5m, and cooldown is now 10 instead of 12s. Max vendors is now 0/0/1/2/3/4/5

-Invisibility duration buffed by 5s per level

-Blade Fury slashing damage is now 100 instead of 60 hp/s

-The bonus damage duration after spike trap is 4 instead of 3s

-Flying Dagger range and speed increased by 10m for all levels

-Backtrack duration increased by 1s for all levels

-Rambulance damage also increases car mass for collision purposes

[SKILL NERFS]

-Flaming Bullets duration now ranges from 0.5 to 1.1 instead of 0.3 to 1.5s

-Regeneration healing ranges from 2 to 14hp/s instead of 2.5 to 17.5 hp.s

-Executioner damage ranges from 8% to 56% instead of 10% to 70%

-Self Repair takes 2.5 instead of 2.0s to heal you

-Stimpacks healing ranges from 3 to 21 instead of 4 to 28 hp per shift

-Toxic Blood duration now ranges from 3 to 9s instead of 2 to 14s

-Arcane power bullet damage ranges from 7 to 49 instead of 8 to 56hp

-Clip Magnet seek speed is now 20 instead of 30 degrees per second

-Assassinate bonus damage ranges from +3 to +15% instead of +3 to +21%

[BUG FIXES]