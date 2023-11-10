Case IH Farmall Anniversary Pack Now Available!

Here's a new pack, available now! Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Farmall, you get two iconic Farmall series tractors by Case IH from two exciting eras of agriculture. Authentically digitized for Farming Simulator 22 with the Case IH Farmall Anniversary Pack.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2620980

Case IH Farmall 1066 Hydro

Manufactured between 1971 and 1976 by International Harvester, this classic six-cylinder diesel tractor remains significantly popular among farmers today, much as it was over half a century ago.

It's a tractor that many farmers grew up with, and a piece of machinery that feels as vibrant in their memories as the fresh red paint on a well-preserved Case IH Farmall 1066 Hydro. Its enduring legacy continues in Farming Simulator 22.

Case IH Farmall C Series

A reliable and proven workhorse: No matter the field of application, the red multi-talent of the Farmall C series by Case IH offers up to 120 hp!

That’s why the Case IH Farmall 120C is a popular choice among farmers when it comes to grassland farming, intensive field activities or heavy loader tasks. It’s a versatile premium all-rounder, on real and virtual farms!

