Hotfix v1.1 & v1.2 (Skins, Weapon Feats, Dialogue)

As usual with most releases, everything is working perfectly, you go to sleep excited for what tomorrow brings, and then you wake up to see that everything broke all at once!

However, here's a few hotfixes aiming at fixing the most crucial bugs.

v1.2

Menu/Hud

Feats will now give the weapon specified

(Note, all feats from the Weapon category have been refunded, so you can immediately collect them again!)

(Note, all feats from the Weapon category have been refunded, so you can immediately collect them again!) Side ops 8-2 no longer displays incorrect text at the end

Fixed more missing dialogue in mission 5 & 9

Balance

Mission 11 boss fight Damage/Health reduced by about ~20%

Gameplay

Sawed Off + Police no longer sounds like a pistol

Jenkins should no longer appear as different classes

Zombie Assault Drones no longer glow with the might of a thousand suns

Fixed a spot in tropic where you could climb up through the platform.

Male characters no longer embrace their feminine side with female voices

v1.1

Deluxe Skins are now be in your inventory!

All obtained skins will now be displayed in your inventory (yes, you still have them)

Fixed missing dialogue text on Missions 7, and 9

Fixed the Invincible Bull on Side Ops 2-1

Points required for 2 & 3 stars reduced by 10%

Please stick with us as we continue to test and fix bugs as quick as possible.

We are also planning ways to make the game more enjoyable in terms of difficulty and the online experience.

However, it's only 1 person coding/fixing this game (me), so I thank you for your patience as I pump out these bugs & changes!

<3 Sky9 Games