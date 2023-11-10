Patch #3 - Storage Update

Hello Alchemists!

We present the first step of our Road Map - the third Alchemist: The Potion Monger patch - The Storage Update.

It will greatly improve your home/lab experience as well as include requested fixes and additions.

Take a look!

HIGHLIGHTS

Chests are now available for purchase!



You can now visit the Furniture Seller to buy 3 Chests (4 Chests total!) for your storage needs. They are not cheap but they will greatly improve your hoarding capabilities!

More freedom in placing the furniture!



Place your furnishing however you like, from now on, even outside your house. Some items previously limited to table placement can be now placed on the ground, and vice versa.

Reposition your shelves with items on!



We know how frustrating moving the shelves was, and that's why we implemented the function to reposition them with your items!

OTHERS

Cows now spawn flies

Cloud Save is now fully functional

Road Map can now be accessed from the game's Main Menu

The Cave in the Farmlands is now a little easier to get through

Contract value and reputation gain should now appear properly in the Almanac in every language

The Cure quest bugs fixed

Red-eyed spawns fixed

Women now dance when affected by the Danse Macabre Potion

Chest in the Bandits Camp now has better, more shiny loot

Optimized picking up great numbers of items from the shelves

New context menu for picking items from shelves

No more pink effects on the Stove

You can now purchase potion recipes and skills with the full inventory

Foxes no more wag their tails when dead

Picked-up recipes and skill books no longer respawn after some time

Skeletons now play proper sound effects when hit and when dying

Furniture can now be placed in the corners behind doors

Picking from shelves on the gamepad no longer causes one to pick up the whole shelf

With this update, we start our Road Map patches cycle, the next ones coming every 2/3 weeks.

Stay tuned!



As always, many thanks for your feedback on Discord as well as on Steam Discussions.

Happy Brewing <3

AGS Team

CLICK ON THE DOGE