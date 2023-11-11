 Skip to content

The Awakener: Forgotten Oath update for 11 November 2023

Ver 1.01 Updates

Build 12672490

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Introduced camera X-Axis and Y-Axis Invert function.
  2. Resolution can be adjusted in full screen.
  3. Adjusted game difficulty.
  4. Fixed the bug in calculating the number of game clearance incorrectly.
  5. Reduced the requirements to unlock world difficulty levels.
  6. Optimized character ground movement decisions by the in-game system.

