- Introduced camera X-Axis and Y-Axis Invert function.
- Resolution can be adjusted in full screen.
- Adjusted game difficulty.
- Fixed the bug in calculating the number of game clearance incorrectly.
- Reduced the requirements to unlock world difficulty levels.
- Optimized character ground movement decisions by the in-game system.
The Awakener: Forgotten Oath update for 11 November 2023
Ver 1.01 Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2527661 Depot 2527661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update