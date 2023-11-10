 Skip to content

This is a Ghost update for 10 November 2023

New Object ! Update 0.3.26

  • New interaction object for the entity.
  • Add a new photo to the collection
  • New item for the hunter.

I don't comment on these new items. I'll let you discover them in game ;).

  • Tutorial update
  • Various small fixes

