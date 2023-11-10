 Skip to content

Creeper update for 10 November 2023

2023/11/11Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added fellatio to the position during rape (F7/Cross button ↓)
Corrected a bug where the character would go directly from a clothed state to double penetration when captured.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2521141 Depot 2521141
