Voice of Chernobyl update for 10 November 2023

V0.2.2 Beta 4.1

10 November 2023

V0.2.2 Beta 4.1 has been released which contains several bug fixes, the fists rework and a whole new version of "Graveyard".

However some maps (that did not fit) were removed, you might expect them to be added after the official release of the game.

I'd like to also talk about V0.2.2 and when it will officially release, currently Beta 5 is thought as the last beta before the game gets released, thats where you will see the remaining reworks, bug fixes and features that haven't been implemented.

