Smol patch

Hey, a new patch is out now. Be sure to update your game because otherwise there may be some matchmaking issues. I'm working hard on fixing the joining mid game functionality. Its still a little scuffed but getting better. More patches coming shortly. Please keep me updated on the bugs you encounter in ⁠the Grapples Galore discord so I can make sure the game is in the best state it can be in.

Patch notes:

Joining midgame with cosmetics now works

Timer now enabled when you join

Map borders now have visuals for the sake of clarity.

Also this may be a little unprofessional but there is one bug that comes with this patch. The chat and pause menu are having some issues for users who join mid game. I currently don't know the cause of this but it fixes its self after one round and ill have it fixed properly shortly