 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grapples Galore update for 10 November 2023

Smol patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12672364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, a new patch is out now. Be sure to update your game because otherwise there may be some matchmaking issues. I'm working hard on fixing the joining mid game functionality. Its still a little scuffed but getting better. More patches coming shortly. Please keep me updated on the bugs you encounter in ⁠the Grapples Galore discord so I can make sure the game is in the best state it can be in.

Patch notes:
Joining midgame with cosmetics now works
Timer now enabled when you join
Map borders now have visuals for the sake of clarity.

Also this may be a little unprofessional but there is one bug that comes with this patch. The chat and pause menu are having some issues for users who join mid game. I currently don't know the cause of this but it fixes its self after one round and ill have it fixed properly shortly

Changed files in this update

Depot 2239141 Depot 2239141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link