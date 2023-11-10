 Skip to content

鉄之海老 update for 10 November 2023

2023.11.11.Additional Update

Build 12672330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The specifications of some stages that were found to have been omitted from the correction.
The specifications of some stages that were not corrected have been corrected.

