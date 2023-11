Share · View all patches · Build 12672302 · Last edited 11 November 2023 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a bug with the lineup substitution code where the CM creates a non-DH lineup with the pitcher also playing in the field.

The version number will remain at 11.2.9 after the update.

Shutdown DDBB and Steam and then restart Steam to get the update.