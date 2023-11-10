Patch v0.7: New Environment!

This content update adds a brand new environment, Sky Walkway, featuring a mesmerizing audio visualization effect!

It is a visualization that I've been wanting to add to the game ever since I've started working on it years ago, and I'm extremely pleased with how it turned out, with its ethereal look.

This visualization is based the sound spectrum of the music in the frequency domain, with the bass close to the road, ranging up to higher frequencies on the outside, allowing you to visualize the unique "texture" of your music.

Please remember that the game also features an "Autoplay" mode, if you would like to enjoy the full intricacies of that effect without any distraction ːmeloblueː

Please join our Discord or the Discussions Forum to share your feedback about this new patch!

Changes

Added support for multiple environments (this feature is not available as a mod option due to the complex elements involved that are outside the scope of the modding systems).

Added a new environment, Sky Walkway. It is randomly selected by default, but you can manually select your favorite environment in the Cosmetics menu.

Added an "Ultra" quality setting for side visualizations. This setting is mainly there for "future-proofing" the game, and it is not recommended unless you have a beefy computer, as it will double loading times and impact in-game processing power.

Changed the sky shader to feature a dark gradient fade in at the top and bottom, and to properly wrap around without distortion when the camera is moved

The water inside road holes is now colored based on the sky color's reflection (and is thus now affected by track color themes)

Changed the UI of "Autoplay"'s mode to hide automatically; the in-game score is not displayed anymore in this mode, and the right part of the UI will only be visible when the mouse cursor isn't hidden

Added a fading effect to the Flying yellow held obstacle's transparent window, so that it isn't jarring when the camera moves below the window during long held notes

Improved the randomization feature for track-specific seeds

Bug Fixes