- Terms of service pop-up added
- Fix for achievements not unlocking
- Fix for work orders not saving
- Fix for save times not using the correct timezone
- Added a woven basket to the main menu (nothing special about it - no hard feelings Mr Basket)
Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure update for 10 November 2023
November 10th - ToS Pop-up & Achievements Fix
