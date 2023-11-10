 Skip to content

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure update for 10 November 2023

November 10th - ToS Pop-up & Achievements Fix

Build 12672268

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Terms of service pop-up added
  • Fix for achievements not unlocking
  • Fix for work orders not saving
  • Fix for save times not using the correct timezone
  • Added a woven basket to the main menu (nothing special about it - no hard feelings Mr Basket)

