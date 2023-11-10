Steam "Development Branch" now open to all Playtesters
Now everyone can opt-in to use the latest and greatest (untested) features as they are soon as they are added to the game. As I try to perform some testing / QA on versions I release to playtesting, I often only have time to release a full update once every few weeks. By removing the password from the "Development" branch, which is updated "Automatically" and not by me directly, testers can test features a lot earlier, knowing that an update might also be completely broken.
If you don't know how to switch branches in Steam at all, do the following:
- Right click on the game in your library, and click Properties.
- Select the Betas tab, and select the branch you want to switch to, "development" in this case.
- Once you see it, select it and click OK.
Highlights
- New "Plots" Mechanic - players now need to rent "plots" of the map in order to use them for their festivals.'
- New "Placeable Selection" user interface, including thumbnails of objects available to the player, and categories which can be used for filtering.
- Grid & Rotation Snapping added to new Object Placement user interface, allowing the player to place objects perfectly aligned with each other.
Other Fixes
- Add Tooltip to EditController to render object placement blocked notices
- Update Scenario system to support multiple crew types and plots, update Tutorial to include Plot Requesting, Runner and Vendor Crew hiring
- Re-implement placement height check
- Implement outline effect during object placement
- Add angle / grid snapping to object placement
- Further implement OnEnable/Disable-based show logic for UI side panels
- Add Site Plots mechanic
- Upgrade to Unity 2022.3.11f1
- Large cleanup, remove many unused (UI, Structures, ShowEditor) prefabs / scenes / scripts
- Don't leave cinematic vcams on DevSceneLarge enabled by default
- Add Thumbnail functionality to AppAsset inspector, add many Asset Thumbnails
- Replace Placement Select Panel with new UITK-based variant
- Updates to Cinematic CameraController
- Update NavMeshData for LargeDevSite
Changed files in this update