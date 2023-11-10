 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Festivals - Headliners Playtest update for 10 November 2023

v0.9.2rc0

Share · View all patches · Build 12672237 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam "Development Branch" now open to all Playtesters
Now everyone can opt-in to use the latest and greatest (untested) features as they are soon as they are added to the game. As I try to perform some testing / QA on versions I release to playtesting, I often only have time to release a full update once every few weeks. By removing the password from the "Development" branch, which is updated "Automatically" and not by me directly, testers can test features a lot earlier, knowing that an update might also be completely broken.

If you don't know how to switch branches in Steam at all, do the following:

  • Right click on the game in your library, and click Properties.
  • Select the Betas tab, and select the branch you want to switch to, "development" in this case.
  • Once you see it, select it and click OK.

Highlights

  • New "Plots" Mechanic - players now need to rent "plots" of the map in order to use them for their festivals.'
  • New "Placeable Selection" user interface, including thumbnails of objects available to the player, and categories which can be used for filtering.
  • Grid & Rotation Snapping added to new Object Placement user interface, allowing the player to place objects perfectly aligned with each other.

Other Fixes

  • Add Tooltip to EditController to render object placement blocked notices
  • Update Scenario system to support multiple crew types and plots, update Tutorial to include Plot Requesting, Runner and Vendor Crew hiring
  • Re-implement placement height check
  • Implement outline effect during object placement
  • Add angle / grid snapping to object placement
  • Further implement OnEnable/Disable-based show logic for UI side panels
  • Add Site Plots mechanic
  • Upgrade to Unity 2022.3.11f1
  • Large cleanup, remove many unused (UI, Structures, ShowEditor) prefabs / scenes / scripts
  • Don't leave cinematic vcams on DevSceneLarge enabled by default
  • Add Thumbnail functionality to AppAsset inspector, add many Asset Thumbnails
  • Replace Placement Select Panel with new UITK-based variant
  • Updates to Cinematic CameraController
  • Update NavMeshData for LargeDevSite

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106101 Depot 2106101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link