Steam "Development Branch" now open to all Playtesters

Now everyone can opt-in to use the latest and greatest (untested) features as they are soon as they are added to the game. As I try to perform some testing / QA on versions I release to playtesting, I often only have time to release a full update once every few weeks. By removing the password from the "Development" branch, which is updated "Automatically" and not by me directly, testers can test features a lot earlier, knowing that an update might also be completely broken.

If you don't know how to switch branches in Steam at all, do the following:

Right click on the game in your library, and click Properties.

Select the Betas tab, and select the branch you want to switch to, "development" in this case.

Once you see it, select it and click OK.

Highlights

New "Plots" Mechanic - players now need to rent "plots" of the map in order to use them for their festivals.'

New "Placeable Selection" user interface, including thumbnails of objects available to the player, and categories which can be used for filtering.

Grid & Rotation Snapping added to new Object Placement user interface, allowing the player to place objects perfectly aligned with each other.

Other Fixes