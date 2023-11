Share · View all patches · Build 12672212 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 16:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, aspiring blacksmiths!

I'm thrilled to announce that TerraForge is now available on Steam! ⛏️

To celebrate this, there is an exclusive 15% launch discount for all early adopters.

Join our community discussions on Discord or on Steam forums. Share your experiences, report bugs, write your own ideas and contribute to the development and help shape the game.

Thank you for being part of this journey!

Now grab your pickaxe, ready your anvil, and let the forging frenzy begin! ⚒️