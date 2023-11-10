 Skip to content

The Silent Swan update for 10 November 2023

The Silent Swan - 1.2 update patch notes

The Silent Swan - 1.2 update patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12672207

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest The Silent Swan update is now available!

This update mainly fixes the recurrent low texture quality throughout the game alongside the following minor bug fixes:

  • “The Belltower” achievement can now be obtained, requiring to ring the bell atop the belltower.
  • “Lost in the Woods” achievement has been fixed, requiring to reach the Verdurant Lair (Shaman’s lair).
  • “The Last Road” achievement has been fixed, requiring to walk through the gates of the Unseen Complex.
  • “The Bells of Kavrazyma” achievement has been fixed, requiring to interact with 10 different bells.
  • Notebook is now disabled during the opening sequence.
  • Corrected low quality textures.
  • City props added.
  • Corrected sounds.
  • Programming changes of some achievements, now they are easier to get.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1898880/The_Silent_Swan/

