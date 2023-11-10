The Silent Swan - 1.2 update patch notes

The latest The Silent Swan update is now available!
This update mainly fixes the recurrent low texture quality throughout the game alongside the following minor bug fixes:
- “The Belltower” achievement can now be obtained, requiring to ring the bell atop the belltower.
- “Lost in the Woods” achievement has been fixed, requiring to reach the Verdurant Lair (Shaman’s lair).
- “The Last Road” achievement has been fixed, requiring to walk through the gates of the Unseen Complex.
- “The Bells of Kavrazyma” achievement has been fixed, requiring to interact with 10 different bells.
- Notebook is now disabled during the opening sequence.
- Corrected low quality textures.
- City props added.
- Corrected sounds.
- Programming changes of some achievements, now they are easier to get.
Changed files in this update