百煉登神Immortal Tales of Rebirth update for 10 November 2023

0.85 Update

Hello everyone,

This time we bring the main storyline of Chapter 4, including a new gameplay in battles: Defend your main fortress!
Ps. A friendly reminder that the battles in Chapter 4 are very intense)

Disciples' troop types can be upgraded by triggering events through occupying areas. After upgrading, disciples' skills, talents, and appearances will become even more powerful!

Lastly, we have also fixed some bugs.

In the next major update, version 0.9, we will introduce equipment forging, equipment trait reforging, and alchemy. We are working day and night to bring you the new version as soon as possible!

