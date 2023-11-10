Time Rifts Update - 0.6.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12672167 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 16:09:31 UTC by Wendy

🌌 TIME RIFTS

Time Rifts are now open!

Battle against Titans with increasingly dangerous Mutations every week and collect new rewards: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2138570/view/3725099346057533183

Seven new Cards, a Card Back, a Frame, and a new Skin are available to unlock in the Time Shop: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2138570/view/3788150375402838101

👹 MULTIPLAYER BOSS

Fixed various issues, including those occurring during disconnection and reconnection in a battle.

🖹 TEXTS

The Shop is now correctly translated into all available languages.

Fixed the text of several cards (Necro-Goliath, El Gringo, Vampiric Orb and Blazing Orb).

🎮 USER EXPERIENCE

Improved display of ATK/HP values.

Enhanced visual feedback when a battle is unlocked.

Camera movements have been made smoother.

Improved rendering of the Eradication Sphere FX.

Fixed visuals for the Training Explosion.

Adjusted Frames. Some portraits were extending beyond their Frames; they are now back into line.

Fixed the calculation indicating the number of cards in the opponent's hand.

For the latest news and announcements, please visit our social pages!

[ Discord](https://discord.gg/PNJwqVvTZ8 style=button) [ Twitter](https://twitter.com/MutantsGenesis style=button) [ Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/MutantsGenesisCCG/ style=button)