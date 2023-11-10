Time Rifts Update - 0.6.6
🌌 TIME RIFTS
Time Rifts are now open!
Battle against Titans with increasingly dangerous Mutations every week and collect new rewards: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2138570/view/3725099346057533183
Seven new Cards, a Card Back, a Frame, and a new Skin are available to unlock in the Time Shop: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2138570/view/3788150375402838101
👹 MULTIPLAYER BOSS
- Fixed various issues, including those occurring during disconnection and reconnection in a battle.
🖹 TEXTS
- The Shop is now correctly translated into all available languages.
- Fixed the text of several cards (Necro-Goliath, El Gringo, Vampiric Orb and Blazing Orb).
🎮 USER EXPERIENCE
- Improved display of ATK/HP values.
- Enhanced visual feedback when a battle is unlocked.
- Camera movements have been made smoother.
- Improved rendering of the Eradication Sphere FX.
- Fixed visuals for the Training Explosion.
- Adjusted Frames. Some portraits were extending beyond their Frames; they are now back into line.
- Fixed the calculation indicating the number of cards in the opponent's hand.
For the latest news and announcements, please visit our social pages!
[ Discord](https://discord.gg/PNJwqVvTZ8 style=button) [ Twitter](https://twitter.com/MutantsGenesis style=button) [ Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/MutantsGenesisCCG/ style=button)
Changed files in this update