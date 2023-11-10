 Skip to content

Mutants: Genesis update for 10 November 2023

Time Rifts Update - 0.6.6

Time Rifts Update - 0.6.6

🌌 TIME RIFTS

Time Rifts are now open!

Battle against Titans with increasingly dangerous Mutations every week and collect new rewards: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2138570/view/3725099346057533183

Seven new Cards, a Card Back, a Frame, and a new Skin are available to unlock in the Time Shop: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2138570/view/3788150375402838101

👹 MULTIPLAYER BOSS

  • Fixed various issues, including those occurring during disconnection and reconnection in a battle.

🖹 TEXTS

  • The Shop is now correctly translated into all available languages.
  • Fixed the text of several cards (Necro-Goliath, El Gringo, Vampiric Orb and Blazing Orb).

🎮 USER EXPERIENCE

  • Improved display of ATK/HP values.
  • Enhanced visual feedback when a battle is unlocked.
  • Camera movements have been made smoother.
  • Improved rendering of the Eradication Sphere FX.
  • Fixed visuals for the Training Explosion.
  • Adjusted Frames. Some portraits were extending beyond their Frames; they are now back into line.
  • Fixed the calculation indicating the number of cards in the opponent's hand.

Open link