3 Hit Blunders Bundle update for 10 November 2023

November Update - Week #2

Share · View all patches · Build 12672153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Live Now. November Update - Week #2

Slime? Climb?

  • Refined the NPC movement mechanics. You should be less likely to accidently kill them now.
  • Stopped spring blocks killing NPC, when dropping on them.
  • Stopped the NPC's shouting for help too often when taken by birds.
  • Sorted the random hazards when playing set levels always being the same one.
  • Set levels now generate the same blocks/assists/hazards every time you play from the level you reach.
  • Repositioned all NPC's to position of Assist block when hit, to make them less likely to die.
  • Sorted NPC's dying when given the bridge builder when trapped at the side.
  • You'll be pleased to know I've made the crushers more NPC friendly. if that can even be a thing.

PLEASE NOTE!

Only the Slime NPC has had movement mechanics refined, the other NPC's will still see more unfair deaths.

Oh! and if you hear a slime die and can't work out where it was, don't worry it was probably just hit by a crusher left/right/down. I've just used the NPC death sound as a temporary hit sound, sorry I'm so lazy.

Thank you for your time, see you next week.

