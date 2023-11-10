Live Now. November Update - Week #2

Slime? Climb?

Refined the NPC movement mechanics. You should be less likely to accidently kill them now.

Stopped spring blocks killing NPC, when dropping on them.

Stopped the NPC's shouting for help too often when taken by birds.

Sorted the random hazards when playing set levels always being the same one.

Set levels now generate the same blocks/assists/hazards every time you play from the level you reach.

Repositioned all NPC's to position of Assist block when hit, to make them less likely to die.

Sorted NPC's dying when given the bridge builder when trapped at the side.

You'll be pleased to know I've made the crushers more NPC friendly. if that can even be a thing.

PLEASE NOTE!

Only the Slime NPC has had movement mechanics refined, the other NPC's will still see more unfair deaths.

Oh! and if you hear a slime die and can't work out where it was, don't worry it was probably just hit by a crusher left/right/down. I've just used the NPC death sound as a temporary hit sound, sorry I'm so lazy.

Thank you for your time, see you next week.