Live Now. November Update - Week #2
Slime? Climb?
- Refined the NPC movement mechanics. You should be less likely to accidently kill them now.
- Stopped spring blocks killing NPC, when dropping on them.
- Stopped the NPC's shouting for help too often when taken by birds.
- Sorted the random hazards when playing set levels always being the same one.
- Set levels now generate the same blocks/assists/hazards every time you play from the level you reach.
- Repositioned all NPC's to position of Assist block when hit, to make them less likely to die.
- Sorted NPC's dying when given the bridge builder when trapped at the side.
- You'll be pleased to know I've made the crushers more NPC friendly. if that can even be a thing.
PLEASE NOTE!
Only the Slime NPC has had movement mechanics refined, the other NPC's will still see more unfair deaths.
Oh! and if you hear a slime die and can't work out where it was, don't worry it was probably just hit by a crusher left/right/down. I've just used the NPC death sound as a temporary hit sound, sorry I'm so lazy.
Thank you for your time, see you next week.
Changed files in this update