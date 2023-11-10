Game update

**

The size of the player have been slightly reduct to allow the player to hide in the wardrobe by openning only one door.

The spawn timer of the monster who turn the light red was based on the previous spawn which is from 15 to 30 secondes, sometimes, that make it spawn 5 seconde afterthe previous dispawn. This timer is now based on the previous dispawn which is from 10 to 25 secondes, the minimum interval was now 10 secondes.

The recovery of the gauges of darkness and tiredness is increase by 10%.

Three new gauges have been created to allow the player to see them when he was in bed.