 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sleepless Night update for 10 November 2023

Game update

Share · View all patches · Build 12672060 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Changes

**

  • The size of the player have been slightly reduct to allow the player to hide in the wardrobe by openning only one door.

  • The spawn timer of the monster who turn the light red was based on the previous spawn which is from 15 to 30 secondes, sometimes, that make it spawn 5 seconde afterthe previous dispawn. This timer is now based on the previous dispawn which is from 10 to 25 secondes, the minimum interval was now 10 secondes.

  • The recovery of the gauges of darkness and tiredness is increase by 10%.

  • Three new gauges have been created to allow the player to see them when he was in bed.

  • The inputs keys are now save between two launchs of the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2582501 Depot 2582501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link