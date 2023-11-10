Game update

**
Changes
**
-
The size of the player have been slightly reduct to allow the player to hide in the wardrobe by openning only one door.
-
The spawn timer of the monster who turn the light red was based on the previous spawn which is from 15 to 30 secondes, sometimes, that make it spawn 5 seconde afterthe previous dispawn. This timer is now based on the previous dispawn which is from 10 to 25 secondes, the minimum interval was now 10 secondes.
-
The recovery of the gauges of darkness and tiredness is increase by 10%.
-
Three new gauges have been created to allow the player to see them when he was in bed.
-
The inputs keys are now save between two launchs of the game.
Changed files in this update