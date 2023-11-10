 Skip to content

Setback Playtest update for 10 November 2023

Weekend #27 Changelog

Weekend #27 Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • New map environment: Rio de Fevereiro

    • Experience this brand new environment when playing on the Canals map!

  • New wall run settings

    • Hold jump to wall run
    • Auto jump on end wall run

  • Improved in-game chat

    • New chat display time setting
    • Player join / leave is now broadcasted in the chat
    • Differed colored names based on team
    • Chat should not loose focus on UI screen change anymore

  • Better AI navigation on Fjord, bots can now use launch rings

  • New, more consistent, UI for CTF and Capture Point

  • Collision changes to Cliffs

    • Removed collision with some props and bamboo

  • Changed Fjord capture point count from 5 to 1

  • Added input bindings for How to Play splash and in-game feedback form

  • Players can no longer move when loadout screen is open

  • Fixed some unwanted footplant IK collisions

  • Fixed Connecting to Matchmaking now showing in play screen when it should

  • Fixed an issue with multiple overlapping smoke fields

  • Fixed bots not respecting round start countdown

  • Fixed an issue where bots got easily stuck on Cliffs

Known Issues
  • Inviting new members to party is bugged after playing a match
  • Input bindings does not always have fixed order in settings
  • Player portrait does not show other players when spectating
  • The “I’m feeling lucky” loadout option sometimes gives more or less than 2 weapons (guess you really have to be lucky)
  • Wall run camera effect does not work when spectating

