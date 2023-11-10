Weekend #27 Changelog

Changes
-
New map environment: Rio de Fevereiro
- Experience this brand new environment when playing on the Canals map!
-
New wall run settings
- Hold jump to wall run
- Auto jump on end wall run
-
Improved in-game chat
- New chat display time setting
- Player join / leave is now broadcasted in the chat
- Differed colored names based on team
- Chat should not loose focus on UI screen change anymore
-
Better AI navigation on Fjord, bots can now use launch rings
-
New, more consistent, UI for CTF and Capture Point
-
Collision changes to Cliffs
- Removed collision with some props and bamboo
-
Changed Fjord capture point count from 5 to 1
-
Added input bindings for How to Play splash and in-game feedback form
-
Players can no longer move when loadout screen is open
-
Fixed some unwanted footplant IK collisions
-
Fixed Connecting to Matchmaking now showing in play screen when it should
-
Fixed an issue with multiple overlapping smoke fields
-
Fixed bots not respecting round start countdown
-
Fixed an issue where bots got easily stuck on Cliffs
Known Issues
- Inviting new members to party is bugged after playing a match
- Input bindings does not always have fixed order in settings
- Player portrait does not show other players when spectating
- The “I’m feeling lucky” loadout option sometimes gives more or less than 2 weapons (guess you really have to be lucky)
- Wall run camera effect does not work when spectating
Changed files in this update