Weekend #27 Changelog

New map environment: Rio de Fevereiro Experience this brand new environment when playing on the Canals map!

New wall run settings Hold jump to wall run

Auto jump on end wall run

Improved in-game chat New chat display time setting

Player join / leave is now broadcasted in the chat

Differed colored names based on team

Chat should not loose focus on UI screen change anymore

Better AI navigation on Fjord, bots can now use launch rings

New, more consistent, UI for CTF and Capture Point

Collision changes to Cliffs Removed collision with some props and bamboo

Changed Fjord capture point count from 5 to 1

Added input bindings for How to Play splash and in-game feedback form

Players can no longer move when loadout screen is open

Fixed some unwanted footplant IK collisions

Fixed Connecting to Matchmaking now showing in play screen when it should

Fixed an issue with multiple overlapping smoke fields

Fixed bots not respecting round start countdown