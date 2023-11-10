 Skip to content

Dragon's Ruler update for 10 November 2023

Ver. 1.15.1 Improvement of display renponses

Share · View all patches · Build 12671918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The display of unit statuses when the cursor is moved over a unit in commands such as "Search" and "Decide on a lord" has been improved, as it was difficult to display the statuses of the unit, resulting in poor response.

