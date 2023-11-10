 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Old School update for 10 November 2023

Insert Coin

Share · View all patches · Build 12671860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new arcade gives you more places to spend your time (and your money!), with real cabinets that you can interact with by taunting nearby. The cinema also now inherits these new screens to show a variety of content.

The game itself is also opening up with a whole new multiple choice dialogue system, where you can gesture towards people to ask them anything that may be relevant! From choosing to begin or end relationships to trading objects, you no longer have to wait for storylines to happen TO you. Just bear in mind that getting your own way is linked to your popularity, and rejection is every bit as dispiriting as it would be in real life, so resist the urge to spam this new feature!

The relationships that blossom from improved communication are also clearer to see, as friends and gang members spend more time together - and can even choose special greetings from the "Gestures" section.

v1.0.5 also contains plenty of other bug fixes and balancing that you can study in more detail here:
http://www.mdickie.com/guides/oldschool.pdf

Changed files in this update

Depot 2529121 Depot 2529121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link