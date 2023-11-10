11/10/2023 Patch

Made some improvements to the Blue Hole level, as well as added an emissive texture to the torches, also.
Cheers
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Made some improvements to the Blue Hole level, as well as added an emissive texture to the torches, also.
Cheers
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update