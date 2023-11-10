 Skip to content

TrackDayR update for 10 November 2023

Hotfix Update Build 1.0.101.109 - Wheelies are back!

Build 1.0.101.109

Here we are with a new hotfix guys!, WE HAVE FINALLY FOUND THE BUG DURING WHEELIE!!

We really appreciated the supportive bikelife community in these days and thanks to their feedbacks we were finally able to take the wheelies to a new level!

Changelog:

  • Solved "no power" response during wheelies
  • Improved wheelie balance point
  • bugfix audio positioning in multyplayer
  • Dust trail VFX optimization
  • Bugfix the front suspension make accelerating the bike during stoppies
  • Improved weeling jerk management in race attitude to have less sudden wheelies
  • Improved turning on wheelie
  • Bugfix bike not stopped on spawn point

