- Bugfix: Can reach end level using a controller on level selection
- Bugfix: Long rail segment looks disconnected by 1 pixel on 19:10 aspect ratio
- Controller: tutorial alpha-1,-2, and -3 the play button leyend animates when rail is connected to the end point
- On click when on level trivia: click makes texts shows all if text is still appearing, a click after trivia is fully visible loads level selection
Sokobond Express Playtest update for 10 November 2023
Update 10-Nov-23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1702311 Depot 1702311
- Loading history…
Depot 1702313 Depot 1702313
- Loading history…
Depot 1702314 Depot 1702314
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update