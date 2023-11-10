 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sokobond Express Playtest update for 10 November 2023

Update 10-Nov-23

Share · View all patches · Build 12671716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: Can reach end level using a controller on level selection
  • Bugfix: Long rail segment looks disconnected by 1 pixel on 19:10 aspect ratio
  • Controller: tutorial alpha-1,-2, and -3 the play button leyend animates when rail is connected to the end point
  • On click when on level trivia: click makes texts shows all if text is still appearing, a click after trivia is fully visible loads level selection

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702311 Depot 1702311
  • Loading history…
Depot 1702313 Depot 1702313
  • Loading history…
Depot 1702314 Depot 1702314
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link