Version 0.18.3 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got the next stage of the Cop AI update for you this week!

Cops now tell citizens to evacuate from quarantine areas! They will tell them to leave the building and go down the street targeting regions that are not currently under quarantine.

This feels like it gives the sim more depth though it doesn't necessarily guarantee survival as infected humans end up being evacuated together into groups causing more trouble!

I'd like to have something further down the line where you have regions designated as quarantine zones that people could be evacuated to, but I'd like to hear your thoughts!

I also have fixed a bug where cops were trying to clear buildings of zombies when they were out of ammo.

Thanks everyone and I hope you enjoy the updates!