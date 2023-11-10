 Skip to content

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall Beta update for 10 November 2023

Patch 0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12671599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed

  • Scribe Part II will now recognise you have completed the chronicles
  • Swan Bandit in the queue on Week 7 now has the correct dialogue UI
  • Misha’s sprite is no longer visible outside the privy
  • Fixed the loop in Cedani’s dialogue about Lions
  • Fixed dialogue having wrong characters assigned - Soldier Visiting Throne Room on Week 10
  • There will be now a dialogue reminder when Tymo is [spoiler] hurt [end spoiler].
  • Wound Overlay in Agent UI Containers now works as intended during Satisfaction Bar.
  • Dialogue about Ambush with Advisor no longer shows [m] tag or changes font colour.
  • Added and fixed demo buttons (report bug, leave feedback, wishlist)

