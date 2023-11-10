Patch 0.1.1

Changed
- Scribe Part II will now recognise you have completed the chronicles
- Swan Bandit in the queue on Week 7 now has the correct dialogue UI
- Misha’s sprite is no longer visible outside the privy
- Fixed the loop in Cedani’s dialogue about Lions
- Fixed dialogue having wrong characters assigned - Soldier Visiting Throne Room on Week 10
- There will be now a dialogue reminder when Tymo is [spoiler] hurt [end spoiler].
- Wound Overlay in Agent UI Containers now works as intended during Satisfaction Bar.
- Dialogue about Ambush with Advisor no longer shows [m] tag or changes font colour.
- Added and fixed demo buttons (report bug, leave feedback, wishlist)
