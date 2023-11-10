Entities Update Version 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12671538 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 14:52:16 UTC by Wendy

We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering support, valuable feedback, bug reports, and fantastic suggestions. We're thrilled to present the latest update that marks the beginning of a new era for the game.

Bug Fixes and Changes:

In our ongoing commitment to enhance the experience, we've addressed several issues in this update:



Fixed some paths and areas where enemies would get stuck.

Resolved instances of players getting stuck in certain places.

Rectified player visual bugs for a smoother experience.

Updated and optimized various UI elements.

Fixed the in-game chat system.

Tweaked and balanced the loot pool.

Implemented improvements to the matchmaking system.

Health regen is now exclusive to Survival missions.

New features & Content:

Added equip animations for all weapons, adding a touch of realism.

Added Interaction Animation.

Added Server Browser.

Added Latest News to main menu.

Added two new missions to challenge your skills.

Added the ability to barricade certain doorways and paths.

Added the ability to throw the Flare to blind enemies for a very short duration.

Added "Stun Grenade" a tactical addition to stun enemies for a short duration.

Added the ability to find planks to build barricades and fortify your defenses.

Added the ability to find Bitcoin a valuable in game currency.

Added Sell feature in the armory.

Added a new enemy type that explodes upon being shot, posing a threat to players in proximity.

**This update marks the beginning of shaping the future of Entities, with more exciting updates on the horizon. We value your input and are committed to making Entities the best it can be.

Thank you for being part of this incredible journey. We wish you a fantastic weekend!**