 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 10 November 2023

Patch v1.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12671466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 1 new Item:
    -- Spirit of the Kakapo - Holy Staff (2H) - Ultimate: Call of the Rimu (Shop Tier 4)
  • Added 2 new Artifacts:
    -- Blood Necklace (new Raid drop)
    -- Kakapo Egg (Battle 60+)
  • Increased health gain per Stamina point from 5 to 10
  • Dwarves will no longer gain +1 Stamina on level up per default
  • Reduced physical resistance gain from Strength by 50%
  • Intelligence now also adds elemental resistance (fire/ice/thunder)
  • 'Nightmare' can no longer be dodged or blocked
  • Changed order of Raid bosses and made some adjustments to their stats
  • Fixed a bug with Ultimates that do not activate on full mana (Tornado, Last Prayer, ...)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2485551 Depot 2485551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link