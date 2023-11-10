- Added 1 new Item:
-- Spirit of the Kakapo - Holy Staff (2H) - Ultimate: Call of the Rimu (Shop Tier 4)
- Added 2 new Artifacts:
-- Blood Necklace (new Raid drop)
-- Kakapo Egg (Battle 60+)
- Increased health gain per Stamina point from 5 to 10
- Dwarves will no longer gain +1 Stamina on level up per default
- Reduced physical resistance gain from Strength by 50%
- Intelligence now also adds elemental resistance (fire/ice/thunder)
- 'Nightmare' can no longer be dodged or blocked
- Changed order of Raid bosses and made some adjustments to their stats
- Fixed a bug with Ultimates that do not activate on full mana (Tornado, Last Prayer, ...)
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 10 November 2023
Patch v1.4.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
