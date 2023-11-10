-
Check out the following bugfixes for the 04 -14 version
Added new “run up the wall” animation
Fixed camera sequence for the intro of Odins Blue
Reduced size of input prompts
Fixed misplaced music trigger above villa in Ariibora
Added conversation focus to several characters
Connected all treasures, portals, skills, and health upgrades with map
Refined cutscenes for the Kara encounters
Fixed many smaller and medium bugs in Sand falls
Fixed Spectra third floor bug
Fixed camera focus bug at conversation with Diiga
Fixed camera trigger issue in Red Rock
Fixed game-breaking bug after "free the dog" sequence.
Setup of per-character conversation SFX.
A lot more new stuff - feel free to explore!
Art update at the forge.
Updated the trigger zones in the tutorial
Leif's Adventure: Netherworld Hero Playtest update for 10 November 2023
Beta Build Update November 10th - Leif's Adventure Vers. 0.4 -15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
