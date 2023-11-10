 Skip to content

Leif's Adventure: Netherworld Hero Playtest update for 10 November 2023

Beta Build Update November 10th - Leif's Adventure Vers. 0.4 -15

Beta Build Update November 10th - Leif's Adventure Vers. 0.4 -15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Check out the following bugfixes for the 04 -14 version

  • Added new “run up the wall” animation

  • Fixed camera sequence for the intro of Odins Blue

  • Reduced size of input prompts

  • Fixed misplaced music trigger above villa in Ariibora

  • Added conversation focus to several characters

  • Connected all treasures, portals, skills, and health upgrades with map

  • Refined cutscenes for the Kara encounters

  • Fixed many smaller and medium bugs in Sand falls

  • Fixed Spectra third floor bug

  • Fixed camera focus bug at conversation with Diiga

  • Fixed camera trigger issue in Red Rock

  • Fixed game-breaking bug after "free the dog" sequence.

  • Setup of per-character conversation SFX.

  • A lot more new stuff - feel free to explore!

  • Art update at the forge.

  • Updated the trigger zones in the tutorial

