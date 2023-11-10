- Tail of Titanus Centipeda should no longer appear on top of your mechs after entering the room from top or bottom in the labyrinth
- Digging deep should become easier with added percentage damage to walls based on their maximum hp.
- Pathfinding changed so mechs will be less likely to turn away when reaching the last wall while digging
- Reduced the width of ballistic projectiles
- Shooting near walls should no longer be an issue
- Fixed a game crash associated with the use of the shrapnel weapon mod
- The picked-up reactor module will be centered on your cursor to avoid problems with its placing
- Colubra laser will gradually destroy walls instead of instant
- Fixed missing text in the eng ini file for the ammunition tooltip in battle. [context] battle_ammo=””
- Added avoiding slowdown zones for AI in x2 time speed up
Mech Engineer update for 10 November 2023
Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
