 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mech Engineer update for 10 November 2023

Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12671394 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tail of Titanus Centipeda should no longer appear on top of your mechs after entering the room from top or bottom in the labyrinth
  • Digging deep should become easier with added percentage damage to walls based on their maximum hp.
  • Pathfinding changed so mechs will be less likely to turn away when reaching the last wall while digging
  • Reduced the width of ballistic projectiles
  • Shooting near walls should no longer be an issue
  • Fixed a game crash associated with the use of the shrapnel weapon mod
  • The picked-up reactor module will be centered on your cursor to avoid problems with its placing
  • Colubra laser will gradually destroy walls instead of instant
  • Fixed missing text in the eng ini file for the ammunition tooltip in battle. [context] battle_ammo=””
  • Added avoiding slowdown zones for AI in x2 time speed up

Changed files in this update

Mech Engineer Content Depot 1428521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link