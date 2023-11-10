Age of Reforging v 1.09 Update Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12671356 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 14:26:05 UTC by Wendy

New Content:

Added a new side quest about the Orc Masters Arena.

Added a new legendary weapon.

Added tons of new character animations.

Remastered some character animations.

Bug fixes:

Fixed the bug where players could enter Buck's farm without accepting Tullio's quest.

Fixed the bug where the player's Bargaining skill would not pass judgment in dialog.

Fixed a bug where individual NPCs would run away during battle.

Fixed some NPCs with wrong NPC avatars in dialog.

Fixed a bug where the player would get stuck in the loading when switching scenes under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the Undead Rage buff would not disappear upon death for characters wearing Death Knight armor.

Fixed a bug where the spawn position was incorrect when the player left the scenario and returned to the world map under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where an encounter map could get stuck outside the exit.

Fixed an issue with the display of ghost status.

Fixed some animation IK related issues.

Fixed a bug that appeared in the wrong location on the world map after leaving the Castle Curtis scene.

Fixed some UI display issues in the encyclopedia interface.

Fixed an issue where a special sound effect would not be muted in the Warden Forest.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to get stuck.

Fixed an issue where NPCs occasionally had mismatched appearance and race after randomizing their appearance.

Fixed a display error in the pause UI after loading a file.

Fixed an issue where the animation would enter the battle state when using items outside of battle.

Fixed a bug where some clothing models would go the wrong way when switching scenes.

Fixed a bug where the rewards for town quests were calculated incorrectly.

Fixed some bugs related to randomized quests.

Fixed a bug where players could receive a bug that allowed them to escort caravans and villagers to towns that were temporarily unreachable.

Quest Related:

Bloody Case:

[spoiler]- Fix a bug that could cause the mission to get stuck.

Fixed an issue where quest mark remained after quest completion.[/spoiler]

The missing golds:

[spoiler]- Fix bug that would cause the player to get stuck on the black screen.

Fix issue where there were items on the body that could be given to the earth elf, but there was no corresponding option in the dialog with the earth elf.[/spoiler]

Abandoned mine:

[spoiler]- Fixed an issue where quest mark remained after quest completion.

Fixed a bug where the corresponding item was not removed from the player's backpack after submitting the quest item.[/spoiler]

DevilofGhostLotu:

[spoiler]- Fixed an issue where the hidden incense bag could be seen even if the Insight skill does not meet the requirement.

Fixed an issue where the quest stage updates abnormally when players turning quest items.

Fixed an issue that affected the options and decisions in the dialog with McMullen.

Fixed an issue where the order of the options to help Aoi was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where the quest failed if player stole the Cloud Dragon Armor after choosing to help Aoi, but could still continue the quest when you came to the big Market.

Fixed an issue where Lin did not remove temporary followers when stealing out the Cloud Dragon Armor.

Fixed an issue where Avicenna's performance was abnormal when choosing to help Marron.

Fixed an issue where Maron's guards were still following the player after the battle when choosing to help Maron.

Fixed an issue where going to Aoi at the Ronin's Camp first and then going to Lin at Peford Village would result in a misplaced quest stage.

Fixed the issue where it was possible to repeatedly show Aoi the Dirty Incense Bag or Black Dye.

Fixed the issue where there is no quest marker in certain stage of the quest.

Fixed the issue where the mouse kept showing disabled for the final duel.

Fixed the issue that after finding the real culprit, the dialog with the normal ronin NPC shows Aoi's dialog.

Fixed a bug where after Rin or Masato wins a duel, the victor may die due to bleeding damage.

Fixed a bug where the game would fail after the protagonist and Masato died in a duel.

Fixed the bug that after choosing to help Aoi, talking to her again would still give the option to help her attack Maron's mansion.

Fixed the bug that after helping Aoi successfully capture Maron's mansion, there is a chance that Maron will continue to attack the player when he is revived.

Turned off the option to advance some of Avicenna's mission stages if the player has already progressed to the mission stage.

The Forbidden Love quest can now be followed up even if you help Aoi attack Maron's mansion.

Improved some performance behavior of NPCs after battles.[/spoiler]

Dangerous Trial (Dangerous Trial):

[spoiler]- Fixed the issue where weapons were not given as rewards at the end of the quest.[/spoiler]

Ghost of the Cliffside:

[spoiler]- Fix issue where taking the Odell branch caused the quest stage to update repeatedly.

Add quest markers to the Stirrup Town Tavern.[/spoiler]



Who is the Undercover:

[spoiler]- Modified the mission step structure so that the player can now pick the lock and get the evidence at the beginning, and the step of finding evidence can be skipped directly after identifying the addict.

WardenForest Dungeon:

[spoiler]- Fixed a bug where the power check requirement for the Organ Stone Gate did not match the display.

Fixed bug where Constructs would fight Ancient Elf Ghosts.

Fixed bug where players could not go back to the present timestep after defeating the Time Mage boss.

Fix a bug where the Organ Door will not descend.

Fix bug where avatars are displayed when talking to the Time Mage.[/spoiler]

**

Scenario related:**

The world map scenery has been heavily spruced up and improved in detail.

More paths have been added to the Warden Forest world map area, enhancing internal accessibility.

Environment modification and beautification of Wolford village.

Replaced a chest in the abandoned farm ruins that didn't match the environment.

Reworked the environments of several cave scenes.

Optimizations:

In encounters, enemies will continue to try to search for and attack the player if they don't find them.

Enriched the animations of some town NPCs.

Added animation of refugees spawning in the Warden Forest after completing the "Fate of the Refugees" quest.

Improved some skill effects.

Modified the standby animation of longhandled weapons and fixed some bugs related to longhandled weapons.

Balance: