 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 10 November 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.29 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12671352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

Item

  • The icon for the stone pickaxe has been changed.

Bug fix

  • Fixed an error where no moving motion was displayed when animals & NPCs moved.
  • Fixed an error where the language of the item description would not change even when changing the language.
  • Fixed an issue where the name of the archery duel NPC in the main mission was changed.
  • Fixed an issue where plant cotton was floating slightly off the ground.
  • Fixed an issue where seasons would appear abnormally in certain save files.
  • The ability to feed your horse while riding has been integrated into interaction shortcuts and changed to translate.

Multiplayer

  • The Horse that can be called have been changed so that they can be shared.
  • Fixed an issue where other NPCs would appear in a cutscene during a main mission.
  • Fixed an issue where other players would appear in strange positions on the map when without a compass.
  • Fixed an issue where dialogue was too choppy in main missions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216601 Depot 2216601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link