Korea Dynasty 0.5.29 Update

Improvements
Item
- The icon for the stone pickaxe has been changed.
Bug fix
- Fixed an error where no moving motion was displayed when animals & NPCs moved.
- Fixed an error where the language of the item description would not change even when changing the language.
- Fixed an issue where the name of the archery duel NPC in the main mission was changed.
- Fixed an issue where plant cotton was floating slightly off the ground.
- Fixed an issue where seasons would appear abnormally in certain save files.
- The ability to feed your horse while riding has been integrated into interaction shortcuts and changed to translate.
Multiplayer
- The Horse that can be called have been changed so that they can be shared.
- Fixed an issue where other NPCs would appear in a cutscene during a main mission.
- Fixed an issue where other players would appear in strange positions on the map when without a compass.
- Fixed an issue where dialogue was too choppy in main missions.
