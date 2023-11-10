 Skip to content

The Front update for 10 November 2023

Server Optimizations Announcement (11/10/2023)

Build 12671311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Recently, we have been concerned about the discussion and feedback from community players regarding server resets. For the consideration of optimizing the server structure, we decided to close some underloaded servers in advance, the closing time is scheduled on November 13, 2023 at 3:00 UTC, we apologize to the affected players. Meanwhile, we will open some new servers, please stay tuned.

The following servers will be closed:
NA Servers: 2410, 2416, 2427
Asia Servers: 3406, 3407, 3413, 3414, 3415, 3418, 3420, 3430, 3431, 3435, 3437, 3441, 3447, 3448, 3449
Oce Servers: 5018, 5021, 5023, 5025

