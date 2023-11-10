Server Optimizations Announcement (11/10/2023)

Recently, we have been concerned about the discussion and feedback from community players regarding server resets. For the consideration of optimizing the server structure, we decided to close some underloaded servers in advance, the closing time is scheduled on November 13, 2023 at 3:00 UTC, we apologize to the affected players. Meanwhile, we will open some new servers, please stay tuned.

The following servers will be closed:

NA Servers: 2410, 2416, 2427

Asia Servers: 3406, 3407, 3413, 3414, 3415, 3418, 3420, 3430, 3431, 3435, 3437, 3441, 3447, 3448, 3449

Oce Servers: 5018, 5021, 5023, 5025