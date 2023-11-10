New bars, brewery and community features!

Hello everyone! New update for Tavern Master has just been released and you can read all about it below :) To summarize, there are big changes to how bars work, you can now produce drinks using breweries, you can quit the game at any time because save files now resume from exact point in time, you can change color of 5 star beds, you can stash furniture so you don't have to sell it when reorganizing and much more!

First change I did was adding more bars. The game is all about managing your tavern and having only 1 bar seemed like a big missed opportunity. Every bar has its pros and cons, for example it could take less space but only support 2 barrels. It also adds a lot of customization options :)

Second big addition is having breweries. You need to hire a new employee (brewery worker) to take barrels and replace them in a bar that running out of that drink. For that reason, supply storage now only replenishes ingredients for food in chests, and to replenish drinks automatically you have to use breweries. There are 3 sizes for 3 different capacities and speeds of refilling.

Customers now also have a preference for drinks. You can check out a new tab in summary popup to see how much of each drink was sold and how much you earned. Price can be now set for each drink individually so you can see which drink customers prefer, what is selling the best, and maybe increase the price for that drink only. You can also choose to keep the price, and buy more bars with more barrels of that specific drink. It is completely up to you!

Water is now unlimited so there is no need to refill it manually.

Besides these big changes, I also did 4 community requested features:

You can now resume the game from exact point in the day where you left off instead of the day skipping to midnight every time you load. It doesn't save literally all the data, like exact position and animation for each customer, but it works much better than before You can change the color of a 5 star bed Items can be stashed now so you don't have to sell everything when reorganizing the tavern There is a new checkbox in staff info popup marked with "G" so you can set employees to work in garden (or forbid them)

Some bugs that were also fixed:

Getting stuck on top of stairs in third person mode

Clicking 1, 2 or 3 shouldn't change the game speed while you're in some other menu

Guard salary is now properly reduced at the end of a day

Selling walls won't sell decorations on the outside by mistake

Removed items in winter tavern that were not needed there, like a research desk

Lastly, I've upgraded the version of Unity in order to fix issues with Mac, so please let me know if any problems occur on Mac. IT should help mostly with M1 and M2 chips.