Idle Exorcism Hero update for 10 November 2023

V2.1.0

  1. Newly added fairy weapons, which can form fairy weapon arrays
  2. New challenge: Exquisite Wonderland, which can drop fairy weapons
  3. Fix the problem of wrong time display

