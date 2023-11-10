- Newly added fairy weapons, which can form fairy weapon arrays
- New challenge: Exquisite Wonderland, which can drop fairy weapons
- Fix the problem of wrong time display
Idle Exorcism Hero update for 10 November 2023
V2.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2631131 Depot 2631131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update