Now we have completed the English translation of the two villages and towns facing east and west of the university city, as well as the English translation of a shelter in the north and a mysterious area. Players are welcome to take risks and submit bugs in a timely manner. After leaving the shelter in the north, the content was not translated into English, which is the next step of work. Thank you again, My friends.
废土华夏 update for 10 November 2023
New English version !
