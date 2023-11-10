 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

废土华夏 update for 10 November 2023

New English version !

Share · View all patches · Build 12671094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now we have completed the English translation of the two villages and towns facing east and west of the university city, as well as the English translation of a shelter in the north and a mysterious area. Players are welcome to take risks and submit bugs in a timely manner. After leaving the shelter in the north, the content was not translated into English, which is the next step of work. Thank you again, My friends.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2431602 Depot 2431602
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link