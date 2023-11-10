DD#146 The Broken Veteran and The Unorthodox Father

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary!

This is a very productive week. You can see what I mean below.

First, we've reached the deepest part of the Maze underneath the Paddy Field. The owner of this house, the paddy field, and the secret maze beneath it appear as an old man in a wheelchair.



Let's say he is quite mentally unstable after the delivery of his packages failed for months.

He claims to know you. Is he talking about the truth of your main character's identity or is this just some gibberish is all up to your interpolation. Something for sure is, you will find the clues of his past.

Instead of spoiler what happened in his story, I will jump back to the reality of the real world for a bit to talk about some inspirations behind this story. War, war never changes. Even at his very moment, the war is still raging on in many parts of the world. In Ukraine, the heroes have been defending their nation and freedom for more than 620 days since last February. In Israel, an army is storming Gaza to avenge the victims who were brutally massacred by the Hamas terrorists on the day of Oct. 7th. Yet, wars are not Hollywood movies. Wars are cruel, especially in modern warfare with all those massive destructive weapons we humans invented to murder each other. Every day, soldiers die. Even more, wounded. In many cases those wounds are not just on their physical bodies, they may also damage minds. PTSD is the word to describe the symptoms of those soldiers. It's a coincidence that this update arrives on the day of Veterans Day in the US. But, well, I guess fate brought us here to release such content this week.

In our story, the war may have been over long ago. Yet, in the eyes of an old veteran, he may sometimes still see the jungles and monsters hidden in shadow. You can also find out the answers to what all those scarecrows are about.



This is the doll he calls "daughter."

Be kind to those who are broken because they served.

Now, for people who do not really care much about the story. The Maze also has a feature focusing on getting more material rewards. It's by all meaning a mini-game known as "Kayir's Key and Chests."

You can find many chests with good loot inside them all over this maze. However, you will need to follow the following rules to get your rewards:

In Kayir's room, you can find his key.

[Kayir's Key]It will disappear if you drop it.

[Kayir's Key]It cannot be stored in any containers.

[Kayir's Key]It will disappear after being used on a chest.

[Kayir's Key]The key will return to Kayir's room shortly after it's not held by anyone.

In the meantime, we have all those chests in the maze following the rules below:

[Kayir's chests]The chests on the 3rd floor have 2~3 spell books in each of them.

[Kayir's chests]The chests on the 2nd floor have a weapon of at least +2 quality.

[Kayir's chests]The chests on the 1st floor have a set of butterfly wings and a magic trinket item of at least +2 quality.

[Kayir's chests]Only Kayir's Key can open them.

[Kayir's chests] Their number is endless. They will refresh when you enter the floors again.

In a normal sense, you can only have one key at all times so you will need to plan your path carefully to get what you want.

Yet, can you find loopholes in those rules? maybe it by itself is a puzzle. Should you solve it, you may find those treasures are within your reach.

The second major part of this week is the continued expansion in the city of Samujier.

We now have a hospital and a cathedral.

In the hospital, you can find three nurses and two doctors.

Among those nurses, one provides direction, the 2nd provides medicines, and the 3rd teaches healing spells. (Including healing, mass healing, cleansing, and resurrection.)



As the Nise Federation is by itself a giant anomaly with a long history of struggling against all kinds of supernatural enemies to survive, it's only natural for them to teach healing spells in hospitals for all citizens to learn.

In the cathedral, when entering, you will hear the debate of a priest talking to Father Emilio about the spreading of a new heresy under "foreign influence."



It's just like in the Warhammer 40k universe the Cult Mechanicus consider the Emperor of Mankind to be an avatar of their Omnissiah. By interpolating Jesus Christ of Christianity as their ancient hero god-king, it certainly makes some diplomatic officers' lives easier. Unfortunately, many people on both sides consider this a heresy. For real-life references, it is something that truly happened in history when new religions slowly blended together. Technically speaking, it's also my intention to create Syncretism tenets like in Crusader King 3 to make your own customized faith system that allows benefiting from multiple religions, to bring more flexibility to the system.

Unfortunately, not everyone was happy with that, so the priest brought up the topic, arguing for immediate action to launch an inquisition, to purge such dangerous thoughts. To his surprise, his request was denied.



Such is the grand master of this cathedral you will meet.



After the priest angrily leaves, you can go in and talk to him.

He will ask you a question about the difference between humans and animals.

Based on your customized faith, and its tenets, you may have many options to answer.



He will react to your answer with different dialogs. Especially, if you talk about certain topics he is satisfied.



He will reward you differently, providing additional attribution points and devotion.

But, most of the answers will allow you to get a Strange Cross.



For players who have played this game since 19 years ago, you all know what this means.

Let's not spoil this to new players. :P

Meanwhile, I know many JOJO fans are already calling out the name of another Father.

It's quite true. It's no coincidence.



Maybe they are the same while just in different realities.

Or, maybe someone is calling out him as President Obama.

Well, his attack animation is like kicking a door if you know that meme.



Anyway, this is the new character we got this week.



As he has the "relationship card" in UI, you can expect that he will play a more important role in future stories.

In addition to those two major updates, we also get many small content updates and improvements:

Dr. Jackel now buys more types of corpse parts from you.

Many enemies have their faith set correctly now.

Your 3D modeling skills now affect the crafting results of many items.

And, we also get some new dark humor from China:



In Shanghai, I found a parking lot makes more money than 99% of the local population every month.

All their hard work at school and career means less even compared to a 2.5-meter by 5-meter concrete floor. Life is simply unfair. :)

Well, anyway, I hope you enjoy this week's update. I will probably finish all of Kayir's story in his maze next week if nothing big in real life kicks in. Cheers.

This week's full update log:

20231104

English

############Content################

[Maze Underneath the Paddy Field 3F] The entire area is accessible.

[Maze Underneath the Paddy Field 3F] You will finally meet Kayir.

[Kayir]The story continues when you meet him. (Even though this is a side quest. It has some connection with the main story. He will also talk about who the main character he thinks is. Some of your teammates also have their unique dialogs here.)

[Samujier Hospital]Added three nurses. One provides direction, the 2nd provides medicines, and the 3rd teaches healing spells. (Including healing, mass healing, cleansing, and resurrection.)

###########Debug##################

[Kayir's Brother]Fixed a bug in AI.

[Kayir's Brother]Fixed a bug that the combat system considers them human. (Sorry, they are no longer human. >>)

简体中文

############Content################

【水田迷宫3F】整个区域可以进入

【水田迷宫3F】你现在可以遇到卡伊特。

【卡伊特】故事在你遇到他时继续。（虽然这是一条支线。但是和主线剧情有关联。他会说出他认为的主角的身份。你的不同队友也可能有独特的对话。）

【萨姆吉尔医院】加入了三个护士，第一个给予指引，第二个提供药物，第三个教授治疗法术。（包括治疗、群体治疗、净化、以及复活。）

###########Debug##################

【卡伊特的兄弟】修复了一个AI的Bug。

【卡伊特的兄弟】修复了战斗系统把他们当做人类的BUG。（抱歉，他们已经不是人了。>>）

20231105

English

############Content################

[Samujier Hospital]New character: Dr. Safe. (He can heal you. If you are a Nise citizen, it's free. Otherwise, he will charge a fee based on your level.)

[Dr. Safe]You can make fun of his name.

[Dr. Safe]You can ask him about his method of healing.

[Dr. Safe]You can ask him about his faith and he will give you a book.

[Item]Reduced the price of Plastic Explosives from 10000 to 4000.

[The Ancient Stone Bridge]Random cars may now park in the parking lots.

[The Ancient Stone Bridge]Added a recent real-life dark humor of a parking lot in China.

简体中文

############Content################

【萨姆吉尔医院】新校色：塞夫医生（提供治疗。对尼斯公民免费。否则的话基于你的等级收费。）

【塞夫医生】你可以对他的名字开玩笑。

【塞夫医生】你可以询问他关于他的治疗方式的事情。

【塞夫医生】你可以询问关于他的信仰的事情，他会给你一本书。

【物品】降低了塑胶炸弹的价格（从10000到4000）

【那座远古的石桥】停车场里现在可能会有随机的车辆停放。

【那座远古的石桥】加入了近期一个关于停车场的黑色幽默。

20231106

English

############Content################

[The House near the Paddy Field]New item: Kayir's Key

[Kayir's Key]It will disappear if you drop it.

[Kayir's Key]It cannot be stored in any containers.

[Kayir's Key]It will disappear after being used on a chest.

[Kayir's Key]The key will return to Kayir's room shortly after it's not held by anyone.

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added many Kayir's chests on all three floors.

[Kayir's chests]The chests on the 3rd floor have 2~3 spell books in each of them.

[Kayir's chests]The chests on the 2nd floor have a weapon of at least +2 quality.

[Kayir's chests]The chests on the 1st floor have a set of butterfly wings and a magic trinket item of at least +2 quality.

[Kayir's chests]Only Kayir's Key can open them.

[Kayir's chests] Their number is endless. They will refresh when you enter the floors again.

[Wki]Updated this secret side quest of a secret side quest to the game's wiki page: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/The_Secrets_of_The_House_near_the_Paddy_Field#The_Keys_to_the_Puzzles(Spoiler_Alert)

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added a new document: Kayir's Note. (It tells how broken Kayir has become and the anomalous attributions of his key and chests.)

[Language]Changed the default fonts of Chinese languages to a Microsoft-Recommanded UI font.

############System#################

Added code support for all anomalous features of Kayir's Key.

简体中文

############Content################

【水田近家】新物品：卡伊特的钥匙

【卡伊特的钥匙】如果你掉落这把钥匙，那么它会立刻失踪。

【卡伊特的钥匙】你无法把它保存在任何的容器当中。

【卡伊特的钥匙】在被用于一个宝箱之后，它们会失踪。

【卡伊特的钥匙】它会在没有被持有的情况下自动回到卡伊特的房间。

【水田近家】三层迷宫中出现了大量的卡伊特的箱子。

【卡伊特的箱子】在第三层的箱子里包含了2~3本法术书。

【卡伊特的箱子】在第二层的箱子里包含了一把至少+2品质的武器。

【卡伊特的箱子】在第二层的箱子里包含了一枚蝴蝶之翼和一个至少+2品质的魔法挂件。

【卡伊特的箱子】只有卡伊特的钥匙可以打开它们。

【卡伊特的箱子】它们的数量是无尽的，会在你每次进入时刷新。

【维基】更新了这个秘密支线的秘密支线到游戏的维基百科：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/The_Secrets_of_The_House_near_the_Paddy_Field#The_Keys_to_the_Puzzles(Spoiler_Alert)

【水田近家】新文档：卡伊特的笔记。（包含了对卡伊特神志状态的描述。包含了对他的钥匙和箱子的异常属性的描述）

【语言】修改了中文的默认字体为微软推荐的UI字体。

############System#################

加入了各种支持卡伊特的钥匙的代码。

20231107

English

############Content################

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added a scarecrow doll in Kayir's room.

[The House near the Paddy Field]When you try to interact with the doll, Kayir will reappear in the room.

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added a dead body on the 3rd floor. No story content to it yet. It's on my TODO list.

[Samujier]New location: Samujier Cathedral (Most parts are still inaccessible right now. Mostly because I want to put some stories here.)

[Butterfly]Once you've visited the Samujier Cathedral, you can teleport there.

[Enemy]The templar knight enemy at the end of Chapter 2, Illuminati path, now has his faith correctly set to Christianity.

[Enemy]The Templar Knight enemy also now has the sword slash attack animation.

[Faith]Added a very basic generic Samujier faith to the database for NPCs to use.

[Enemy]Kayir and his brothers now have the Samujier faith.

[Enemy]Meketaten after turning hostile on certain paths at the end of Chapter 2, her faith will turn into Nihilism.

[Enemy]Leien also has his faith set if you decide to attack him.

[Enemy]Anomalous "The Mirror" now also copies its victim's faith.

###########Debug##################

Fixed a bug that Kayir's Brother does not trigger the map callback functions correctly when they appear on a random map.

简体中文

############Content################

【水田近家】在卡伊特的房间里加入了一个稻草人娃娃。

【水田近家】如果你试图接触这个稻草人娃娃，卡伊特会重新出现并攻击你。

【水田近家】在三楼加入了一具尸体。目前还没有剧情内容。是待完成事项。

【萨姆吉尔】新地点：萨姆吉尔大教堂。（大部分区域目前还无法进入。基本上是因为我打算在这里加点故事剧情。）

【蝴蝶之翼】首次访问萨姆吉尔大教堂后，你可以传送过去。

【敌人】在第二章光照派路线时会变成敌人的圣殿骑士的信仰现在被正确设置为基督教。

【敌人】这个圣殿骑士的攻击动画现在会正确播放剑的攻击动画。

【信仰】加入了一个基础的通用萨姆吉尔信仰到数据库，供NPC使用。

【敌人】卡伊特以及卡伊特的兄弟们现在会有萨姆吉尔信仰。

【敌人】梅珂塔腾在第二章结束时如果进入敌对的状态，她的信仰会变为虚无主义。

【敌人】雷恩现在也有了信仰数据，如果你攻击他的话。

【敌人】异常【镜子】现在也会复制它的目标的信仰数据，

###########Debug##################

修复了卡伊特的兄弟不会在随机地图中正确触发地图的回调函数的Bug。

20231108

English

############Content################

[Character Customization]New playable male character variation: the Priest. (You can use this on your main character or customized teammates.)

[Crafting]The 3D modeling skills now matter when crafting the following items: Guan Dao, Mace, Sword, Business Suit, Doctor's Coat, FireAxe, Gas Mask, Illuminati Body Pillow, Old Detective's Magnifier, and Zombie Disguise Clothes.

[Crafting]Something special is, that 3D printing skills can also enhance their unique attributions.

[Samujier Supermarket]Added a 3D printer.

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added a 3D printer.

[Dr. Kyoryu's Research Station]Added a 3D printer.

[Samujier Hospital]Added a skeleton doctor.

[The Jackel's Nest]Dr. Jackel now also buys skulls.

[The Jackel's Nest]Dr. Jackel now buys corpses at their 100% value instead of 50%.

简体中文

############Content################

【角色自定义】新的可用男性角色造型：神父。（你可以把他用于你的主角或自定义角色上。）

【铸造】3D建模技能等级现在会在制造以下物品时带来奖励：关刀，锤子，剑，西装，医生的外套，消防斧，防毒面具，光照会抱枕，老探长的放大镜，僵尸伪装衣。

【铸造】3D建模技能等级同样影响上述物品的固有特殊属性。

【萨姆吉尔超市】加入了一台3D打印机。

【水田近家】加入了一台3D打印机。

【恐龙博士的研究站】加入了一台3D打印机。

【萨姆吉尔医院】加入了一个骷髅医生。

【豺狼的巢穴】豺狼医生现在也会收购骷髅。

【豺狼的巢穴】豺狼医生现在以尸体100%的价值进行收购而不是50%。

20231109

English

############Content################

[Bazaar]You can now choose to adopt sheep from Afaf, in addition to cats or dogs. (She still does background checks to see if you are a suitable owner.)

[Butcher]The game now tracks how many pets you sent to Zhao Sandao to be butchered.

[Bazaar]Afaf will no longer allow you to adopt any pets after you have sent at least one pet to be butchered.

[Wiki]Everything mentioned above has been updated to the game's wiki.

[The Jackel's Nest]Dr. Jackel now also buys "A Helping Hand."

[Faith]Changed how the game checks if faith is Christianity to be tag-based.

[Faith]Changed how the game checks if a faith is an Abrahamic Religion to be tag-based.

[Faith]New tenet: Samujier is Jesus. (Requires either Christianity religion or Samujier religion. It basically combines the benefits of both. It works just like syncretism tenets in Crusader King 3)

[Samujier Cathedral]The entire area is now accessible. There is a short story when you enter. It's a religious debate that will unlock "Samujier is Jesus" for you.

[Samujier Cathedral]Added a new BGM for the story content mentioned above.

简体中文

############Content################

【巴扎】你现在除了猫猫和狗狗之外，也能从阿法夫那里领养羊。（她依然会对你做背景调查，确保你适合作为主人。）

【屠夫】系统现在会追踪你把宠物送给赵三刀进行屠宰的数量。

【巴扎】在你将至少一只宠物送给赵三刀屠宰之后，阿法夫现在不会允许你领养任何宠物。

【维基】上面提及的内容已经更新到游戏的维基。

【豺狼的巢穴】豺狼医生现在也会收购【一臂之力】

【信仰】修改了系统检查一个信仰是否是基督教信仰的方法。改为基于Tag的判定。

【信仰】修改了系统检查一个信仰是否是亚伯拉罕信仰的方法。改为基于Tag的判定。

【信仰】新信条：萨姆吉尔既是耶稣。（需要基督教信仰或萨姆吉尔信仰使用。基本上是一个结合双方有点的信条。类似于王国风云3里的类似信条。）

【萨姆吉尔大教堂】整个区域现在可以进入。加入了一个简单的剧情。开场会有一段关于宗教的辩论，会解锁【萨姆吉尔既是耶稣】的信条。

【萨姆吉尔大教堂】给上面这段剧情加入了一个新的背景音乐。

20231110

English

############Content################

[Item]New Item: Strange Cross. (From more than 19 years ago. It's back again.)

[Samujier Cathedral]Added new story content with Father Emilio.

[Father Emilio]He will ask you a question. You can unlock different answers based on your faith tenets. He will react differently to your answers.

[Father Emilio]Special rewards to use "Seek for Heaven" answer. (Additional devotion and attribution points.)

[Father Emilio]Special rewards to use "The end day is coming" answer. (Additional devotion and attribution points.)

[Father Emilio]Most of the answers will reward you with the Strange Cross.

[Relationship]After you answer his question, Father Emilio will appear in your relationship list.

[Father Emilio]You answers will decide your intial relationship value to him.

简体中文

############Content################

【物品】新物品：奇怪的十字架（来自19年前。这件物品再度回归了。）

【萨姆吉尔大教堂】为埃米丽奥神父加入了新的故事剧情。

【埃米丽奥神父】他会问你一个问题。根据你自定义信仰的不同信条，你会有不同的可用答案。

【埃米丽奥神父】额外奖励，如果你使用【追寻天堂】的答案。（额外的虔诚和属性点）

【埃米丽奥神父】额外奖励，如果你使用【末日将会降临】的答案。（额外的虔诚和属性点）

【埃米丽奥神父】大部分的回答会让你获得【奇怪的十字架】

【关系】在你回答了埃米丽奥神父的问题后，他会出现在你的关系界面上。

【埃米丽奥神父】你的回答会影响你和他关系的初始数值。

