Peaks of Yore update for 10 November 2023

1.3.1 Patch Notes

Build 12671078

A few adjustments to Crampons
  • The angle at which you can activate crampons (securing yourself to the wall) is a bit more forgiving.
  • You can now recharge stamina while on stamina-draining pitch rocks if you secure yourself to the wall using Crampons (Hold forward while stationary at a sloping wall).
Bugfixes
  • Fixed some Steam Achievements not being unlockable.
  • Fixed an issue with inventory selection while crampons were activated.
  • Fixed an issue in Time Attack where it would set multiple records while summiting with a rope.

