1.3.1 Patch Notes

A few adjustments to Crampons
- The angle at which you can activate crampons (securing yourself to the wall) is a bit more forgiving.
- You can now recharge stamina while on stamina-draining pitch rocks if you secure yourself to the wall using Crampons (Hold forward while stationary at a sloping wall).
Bugfixes
- Fixed some Steam Achievements not being unlockable.
- Fixed an issue with inventory selection while crampons were activated.
- Fixed an issue in Time Attack where it would set multiple records while summiting with a rope.
