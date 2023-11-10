FHM10 Hotfix 10.1.31 Now Available

A new hotfix update for Franchise Hockey Manager 10, version 10.1.31, has just been released to fix some issues with the release version (10.1.28) of the game.

Your existing savegames will be compatible with the updated game. Some of the fixes will only work on new games, but we believe

This hotfix addresses some critical issues that became evident after Tuesday's release, particularly a few situations that were causing crashes, as well as a small number of other fixes/changes we were able to make without risking additional complications. Barring any game-breaking issues becoming apparent, our next update will be in a couple of weeks and will address a much larger number of things, as well as including the first "Current" start option with updated rosters. If there are any critical problems found before then, we may need to do another hotfix.

Changes:

-fixed potential crash in imported custom leagues if certain data was missing for the league

-fixed crash in multiplayer saves when a game is loaded with unplayed games on the day of loading

-fixed second-season crash in standard games where user is in a league without a prospects tournament

-fixed crash in international games if all players in a team's lineup weren't on the active roster on their regular club team

-if a historical game is started before 1917 and the sponsorship system is active (which should turn off all entry drafts), when the NHL appears in 1917 it will no longer still have a draft (which crashes the game)

-leagues that can't be edited in standard mode are no longer uneditable when they're imported in custom mode

-changed future talent calculation for players aged 19-24, it had been giving them too much credit for unreached potential, even if they had no real hope of achieving it before they peaked (which was leading to odd draft results where 19-20 year old players were going much too high)

-if no tournaments are scheduled in a month, Autoplaying to...Assign Scouts will no longer just sim past the 1st of the month, skipping Monthly Finances as well

-on the trade Needs screen, the "Trading Block Players Matching Your Active Needs" dropdown no longer shows some players who don't fit the active needs

-the "make this work" button no longer includes players with NTC/NMC when the trading partner isn't on the player's approved list of teams

-the post-2004 restriction on prospects tournaments in historical games now works correctly

-20-year-olds with future contracts with US college teams will no longer switch to that team in mid-season

-on team-edit-team details, the "select" buttons on the colours section are no longer cut off on the Away side.

-the F6 hotkey (league schedule) is working properly again

-the first prospects tournament will now set player roles correctly rather than leaving most players set to screener

-the tactics screen is no longer showing some players as bad fits on 5v3 tactical settings when they're OK on 4v3 for the same setting

-adjusted eligibility for U-Sports to avoid players having full US/Canadian college careers and then returning for another go-round

-if historical recalculation is on and the database has 0's for the player in the newest group of hidden attributes (Likability, Intelligence, Controversy, Handle Failure, Handle Success, Handle Critics), the game will no longer change them all to 0 when July 1 is reached

-U-Sports league notes updated to fix playoff description

-added some missing league and team logos and a jersey to historical

-temporarily disabled viewing of games involving user's own team in the prospects tournament - there's a complex situation causing a crash there that we'll need a little time to fix, we'll try to restore that for the first full update

-fixed some issues with player contract data, updated some player ratings, and gave the Sebastian Ahos their correct 22-23 stats

Additionally, there are a couple of data issues that we weren't able to update in time for this build, but you may want to correct via editing at the start of a Standard game: two US College teams (Augustana and Robert Morris) are missing their scholarship limit, tuition cost, and academic reputation values; those should be 18/2/2 (respectively) for Augustana and 14/2/1 for Robert Morris. Also, Mike Sullivan should be moved back to being Head Coach of the Penguins (for some reason the semi-automated staff update insists on putting him in the wrong place and we didn't catch it in time to fix.)