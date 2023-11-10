 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Star Shooter 16 update for 10 November 2023

Patch Notes Nov 10, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12670985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed issues with background shader.
-Updated how camera works.
-Small fixes to player controls screen.

Changed files in this update

Super Star Shooter 16 Content Depot 1454361
  • Loading history…
Super Star Shooter 16 Depot Windows Depot 1454362
  • Loading history…
Super Star Shooter 16 Depot Linux Depot 1454363
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link