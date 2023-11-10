Added Italian Localization
Choice of Life: Middle Ages update for 10 November 2023
Added Italian Localization
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Choice of Life: Middle Ages Windows Depot 1337891
- Loading history…
Choice of Life: Middle Ages Linux Depot 1337892
- Loading history…
Choice of Life: Middle Ages MacOS Depot 1337893
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update