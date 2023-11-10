 Skip to content

Choice of Life: Middle Ages update for 10 November 2023

Added Italian Localization

Share · View all patches · Build 12670896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed files in this update

Choice of Life: Middle Ages Windows Depot 1337891
  • Loading history…
Choice of Life: Middle Ages Linux Depot 1337892
  • Loading history…
Choice of Life: Middle Ages MacOS Depot 1337893
  • Loading history…
