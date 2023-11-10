Nirvana Horse Patch Notes

Our performance optimization strategy:

While maintaining the visual effects, ensure the consistency of the highest quality graphics and optimize any unreasonable performance allocation. For example, supplement the models, special effects, and animations with a more complete LOD, and reduce the performance consumption of faraway scenes.

Redesign the underlying program code, using better strategies to restructure the underlying logic.

More detailed and reasonable default settings have been applied for different levels of graphics, and more graphics options are now available. These settings are finely tuned to achieve a better balance between visual quality and performance. No effects have been removed. they are just allocated more reasonably. Players can also customize the options according to their personal preferences, and performance will be improved compared to before under the same graphics quality.

Specific modifications:

While maintaining visual effects, modify art materials and optimize unreasonable performance allocation

Models, special effects, animations, UI, and sound art resources have been reset or modified, including but not limited to:

Over 300 Hero models, 500+ Weapon models, and 100+ Horse equipment models, along with related animation files.

Over 300+ Unit entities, horse models, Attires, and related animation files are included.

Over 8,000 scene object models

Over 5,600+ character scene effects

500+ UI Materials

50+ music materials, 13,000+ sound effect materials.

Combine similar items and remove complex objects in over 40 scenes, including but not limited to:

Reducing the complexity of the model combination.

Combining models of the same type to reduce the absolute number and the number of triangular surfaces.

Modifying the distant scenery vegetation to reduce the performance consumption of faraway scenes.

Refactoring the underlying code, the following underlying systems have undergone code refactoring:

Graphics-related systems:

Optimizing materials, shadows, and lighting, among other graphic algorithms to reduce the GPU's computational overhead.

Optimizing static objects, dynamic objects, trees, and other models' clipping algorithms to reduce the CPU consumption of submitting rendering commands.

Optimizing the graphics system DrawCall batch submission algorithm.

Loading certain textures selectively, and reducing the usage of video memory and RAM.

Adjusting the task scheduling strategy of the graphic system, and making better use of CPU resources.

The rendering algorithms for highlighted objects and semi-transparent objects have been optimized.

For special effects, particles, decals, and other systems, more reasonable budget control strategies are used in high, medium, and low settings.

The performance effect after a Unit's death has been optimized.

Client-related System:

Cleaning up 11 unsuitable UI interfaces in the game.

UI system rendering and logic optimization for 58 interfaces.

The soldier creation system is optimized to avoid sudden lags when recruiting at supply points.

Optimizing the Point Capture system logic.

Optimizing the logic of the Season Challenges system.

Optimizing the system logic for changing levels.

Optimizing the logic of the Unit in Formation system.

The script system's garbage collection mechanism has been optimized, reducing occasional lagging issues.

Optimizing the LOD algorithms for animation, particles, and special effects systems to balance both visual quality and performance requirements.

Other Systems:

Optimizing audio effects, UI, Devastate, fabric, and other System synchronization Materials creation logic to avoid lags during the Create process.

Optimizing the frame rate smoothing algorithm to avoid large fluctuations.

Optimizing the multithread scheduling for new Intel CPUs, and making better use of CPU resources.

Fixing a series of crashes caused by multi-threading issues.

We have made more refined and reasonable default configurations for different levels of graphics settings, and also opened up more customization options. These settings have been adjusted to provide a more balanced visual and performance experience.

Modified result:

Verify Level Data Comparison