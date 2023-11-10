PATCH 1.51

Gameplay and Immersion:

Car parts have been strategically relocated for a more immersive gameplay experience.

We've transformed mesh assets to use Nanite technology for enhanced graphics and detail.

Money pickups now go straight to the player's account instead of cluttering up the inventory.

Day and night cycle time has been adjusted to provide more daylight for exploration.

Bugs Squashed:

The boss now makes a grand entrance in the cave during the cut scene.

Cactus assets have been optimized, now using instance rendering for better performance.

Cactus collision spheres have been lowered and adjusted for a more realistic feel.

Say goodbye to invisible walls; players can no longer wander outside the fenced area.

Your character will no longer crouch for no reason, providing a smoother gameplay experience.

Thirst, hunger, and radiation levels now decrease at a more user-friendly rate.

Annoying AI animals have been reworked to follow more realistic sight perception.

Collision sphere radius of cactus blueprints has been adjusted, preventing unnecessary damage from minor bumps.

Consumable items now have extended duration.

Finding items has been made easier; they come into view more readily.

Coming Soon:

Get ready for an in-game tutorial to enhance your 'Total Vengeance' adventure!

We're dedicated to refining 'Total Vengeance' and value your feedback as we journey towards an even better gaming experience. Stay tuned for more exciting updates, and enjoy your adventure! 🎮🌟