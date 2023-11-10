Update:

Changed the way the daytime appears in the game (now you can see the day, hour and if It's night or not, in the future, weather will have more impact in the game)

Increased Wolves detection at night (now their detection will double during the night)

Decrease the Head bob effect (In the future, there will be an option to choose to completely remove or adjust values)

Add icons to the map (now you can see animals/rocks on the map in order to make it easier to find them)

Changed some UI images (Some items/buildable icons have been changed in order to be more understandable)