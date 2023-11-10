 Skip to content

Edge Of Survival update for 10 November 2023

UPDATE #1

Build 12670815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:

  • Changed the way the daytime appears in the game (now you can see the day, hour and if It's night or not, in the future, weather will have more impact in the game)

  • Increased Wolves detection at night (now their detection will double during the night)

  • Decrease the Head bob effect (In the future, there will be an option to choose to completely remove or adjust values)

  • Add icons to the map (now you can see animals/rocks on the map in order to make it easier to find them)

  • Changed some UI images (Some items/buildable icons have been changed in order to be more understandable)

  • Add new tasks to the game and a UI indicator of how many available tasks you have.

