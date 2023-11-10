 Skip to content

Pâquerette Down the Bunburrows update for 10 November 2023

Pâquerette Down the MacburrOwS!!!

Heya bun-buns~

After many trials, wayyy too much time and a few headaches, Pâquerette Down the Bunburrows is now available on MacOS!

The game runs smoothly on both M1 and Intel models, please let us know if you stumble upon any issues still~

If you were waiting for a Mac release to get the game, now is a good time as we're running a 20% discount as part of the Armistice 2023 Steam Sale by WarChild UK, part of our revenue also goes toward this charity supporting children affected by war and conflict!

Meanwhile, progress is being made on the much-awaited Clockwork Bunnies update, more on that soon!

Happy bun-catching~
Lenophie

