Greetings travelers!
**Our Community Patch #3, packed with a host of improvements and bug fixes based on your valuable feedback, is officially live now!
We'd like to express our gratitude to the BEAST community for your continued support and feedback. Your input really helps us make all this a possibility.
As always, please feel free to post your feedback and ideas in the forums or join our amazing community on Discord and connect with other players and the BEAST Dev Team!**
Cutscenes
- Visual updates to most cutscenes
- Audio updates to various cutscenes
- Updated subtitles for cutscenes and character responses in gameplay
SFX/Audio
- Added SFX to Accelerate ability
Graphics
- Visual improvements for Ruined Tower: Carriage
- Visual improvements for Camp Chase Wagon
- Updated high Insanity and Beast Mode environment for Plague Town: Hopeless map
- Updated lighting on most maps
UX/UI
- Updated armor names from “+1/+2” to “Reinforced/Masterwork”
Animation
- Minor animation updates and fixes
Balance
- Stress actions should now properly reduce Action Points for the affected companion’s next turn
- Removed Stress and Insanity features from Prince and his companions (he’s not the insane one!)
- It’s no longer possible to stack multiple armor in the character’s equipment
Fixes
- Fixed a potential blocker with auto leveling characters feature after Plague Town: Market
- Fixed a potential blocker with a main objective not completing properly during Plague Town: Hopeless mission
- Fixed a potential blocker with the game soft locking after Townsfolk enemy triggers an Ambush attack
- Fixed an issue with characters not staying in cover properly after crouching
- Fixed an issue with Prince party and Igor’s XP level not being displayed properly on the Result Screen
- Fixed an issue with Christoff and Alfred only leaving footprints with their left feet
- Fixed an issue with the sound of horse wagon still being heard in the Result Screen
- Fixed a potential issue with enemies running up to close to player characters when attacking
- Fixed a typo with Increased Defense status name
**Thank you for being part of the BEAST universe, and we can't wait to see you on the battlefield!
May the stars align in your favor,
BEAST Dev Team**
