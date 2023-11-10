Community Patch #3

Greetings travelers!

Cutscenes

Visual updates to most cutscenes

Audio updates to various cutscenes

Updated subtitles for cutscenes and character responses in gameplay

SFX/Audio

Added SFX to Accelerate ability

Graphics

Visual improvements for Ruined Tower: Carriage

Visual improvements for Camp Chase Wagon

Updated high Insanity and Beast Mode environment for Plague Town: Hopeless map

Updated lighting on most maps

UX/UI

Updated armor names from “+1/+2” to “Reinforced/Masterwork”

Animation

Minor animation updates and fixes

Balance

Stress actions should now properly reduce Action Points for the affected companion’s next turn

Removed Stress and Insanity features from Prince and his companions (he’s not the insane one!)

It’s no longer possible to stack multiple armor in the character’s equipment

Fixes

Fixed a potential blocker with auto leveling characters feature after Plague Town: Market

Fixed a potential blocker with a main objective not completing properly during Plague Town: Hopeless mission

Fixed a potential blocker with the game soft locking after Townsfolk enemy triggers an Ambush attack

Fixed an issue with characters not staying in cover properly after crouching

Fixed an issue with Prince party and Igor’s XP level not being displayed properly on the Result Screen

Fixed an issue with Christoff and Alfred only leaving footprints with their left feet

Fixed an issue with the sound of horse wagon still being heard in the Result Screen

Fixed a potential issue with enemies running up to close to player characters when attacking

Fixed a typo with Increased Defense status name

